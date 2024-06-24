DUREX GLOBAL SEX SURVEY REVEALS GREATER SEXUAL SATISFACTION

57% of sexually active people say they're satisfied emotionally, 56% satisfied physically, up 12% and 21% vs 2006.

55% said they used condoms during first sexual experiences, up by a third since 2006.

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Durex has unveiled hot insights from its latest Global Sex Survey, the fourth edition of the world's most comprehensive sexual health and wellbeing survey.

Durex is now present at 2 billion sexual occasions globally each year[1] and over the last two decades, more than 118,000 people have participated in its Global Sex Survey. The 2024 edition was conducted in 36 countries.

The 2024 data has unveiled that levels of sexual satisfaction have increased across the world, as 57% of sexually active people stated they are emotionally satisfied and 56% said they were physically satisfied, up 12% and 21%, respectively, since 2006

Those who are sexually active and use Durex are 25% more satisfied with their sex lives than those who don't.

Condoms remain the most popular method of contraception, especially with first timers, with 55% of respondents reporting using them during first sexual experiences, up 34% from 2006. Those who use condoms for their first times are three times more likely to use them in the future.

Ben Wilson, Intimate Wellness Global Category Director at Durex-owner Reckitt, said: "It's encouraging to see that so many people are enjoying a satisfying, fulfilling sex life in many of the countries who took part in this year's survey. We know that intimate wellness can be a significant contributor to overall health, and we're committed to ensuring everyone has a sex life they feel positive about.

"Durex has been a pioneer of innovation and cultural leadership for 95 years, and we're only just getting started."

Globally, society is becoming more open to sexual diversity, with the number of respondents stating that it is acceptable to have a same-sex partner increasing by 34% since 2006. Meanwhile, 44% of respondents aged 18-24 identified themselves as "not fully straight".

In addition, people are spicing things up in the bedroom, as the number of people who have bought a sex toy has grown by 46% and those using lube by 6%, compared to 2017.

Nearly a third revealed they've worn "sexy" underwear to enhance a sexual experience, and 31% have either given or received a sensual massage to get in the mood.

[1] Estimate based on Reckitt internal condom foil production data full year 2023

