Bayer and Solynta have reached an agreement to collaborate on the commercialization and distribution of true potato seeds in Kenyan and Indian markets. This partnership marks Bayer's entry into the 20 million hectare global potato market and its first collaboration with Solynta, a Dutch company developing robust hybrid potato varieties.

The collaboration will center around Solynta's expert knowledge of potato breeding with the development of new robust potato varieties that will thrive in key potato growing geographies. This innovation will allow growers to plant potatoes from true seeds rather than the traditional planting of tubers. Bayer will distribute the new hybrid potato varieties to growers in remote areas of Kenya and India.

Using true potato seeds instead of seed tubers has several advantages for the potato industry. True potato seeds are smaller, cleaner, disease-free, have a long shelf life, and are easier to transport and store. They are available year-round and can be bred with additional beneficial traits such as disease resistance and climate resilience.

Bayer is adding true potato seeds to its portfolio as part of its regenerative agriculture strategy, focusing on resilient and sustainable food systems. "Seed innovation is one of our key focus areas," said Frank Terhorst, Head of Strategy Sustainability at Bayer's Crop Science Division. "We expect Solynta's true potato seeds to have a positive impact on local communities and on food and nutritional security."

"Adding true potato seeds to our portfolio is a natural progression of our team's work to support smallholder growers and offer the latest innovations," said Inci Dannenberg, President, Global Vegetable Seeds, Bayer.

Peter Poortinga, CEO of Solynta, pointed out that the true potato seeds are the result of almost two decades of work on Solynta's hybrid potato breeding technology. "Hybrid breeding is a proven technology in many existing food crops, which allows fast development of new varieties with desirable traits, such as disease resistances. We are delighted to join forces with Bayer on the introduction and distribution of our true potato seeds."

"We are focused on introducing true potato seeds, and conducting field and commercial trials to demonstrate their effectiveness. We are thrilled to partner with Bayer for the further commercial roll-out in Kenya and India," said Solynta's CCO Joost van Regteren.

