Montag, 24.06.2024

WKN: A2PUCQ | ISIN: KYG0519B1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 36X
Stuttgart
21.06.24
10:55 Uhr
2,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 02:30 Uhr
65 Leser
Ascentage Pharma Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Ascentage Pharma Logo

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891219/Ascentage_Pharma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascentage-pharma-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-of-american-depositary-shares-302179764.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
