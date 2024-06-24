Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of DED (DED) on June 24, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DED/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





DED (DED) embraces chaos and humor, representing a new era of decentralized memes and community-driven fun while honoring Polkadot's ongoing legacy.

Introducing DED: Embracing Chaos, Honoring Polkadot's Legacy

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of DED (DED), which symbolizes a playful transition from Polkadot's ambitious projects to a vibrant, chaotic, and humorous new venture. Far from signaling the end of Polkadot's contributions, DED injects a fresh wave of energy into the crypto world, celebrating the unpredictable and embracing the meme culture that defines much of the crypto community. With a fixed supply of 1 trillion tokens, DED sets the stage for a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation.

Our roadmap, aptly named "Afterlife," guides the community through the phases of Prepare to DED, DED Drop, and DED Launch. Despite facing funding challenges from the Polkadot Treasury, we remain committed to prioritizing the needs of our holders and ensuring project longevity. Early investors, the DED team, and our treasury and ecosystem growth are all carefully balanced to foster a sustainable and dynamic environment. The initial airdrop has already distributed 5% of the total supply to Polkadot holders, rewarding those who have stayed loyal through thick and thin.

DED is now live on HydraDX, with future listings on Beamswap, Stellaswap, and various centralized exchanges planned. Our community is growing rapidly, with active discussions and engagement on Telegram and other social media platforms. As we navigate this chaotic yet exciting journey, we invite all cypherpunks, crypto-anarchists, and meme enthusiasts to join us in celebrating the past and building a future where the spirit of Polkadot lives on through DED.

About DED Token

Based on DOT, DED has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000). DED token distribution is as follows: Initial Airdrop 5%, Team 5%, Early Investors 30%, Treasury 30%, and Ecosystem Growth 30%. The DED token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on June 24, 2024.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

