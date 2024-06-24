Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Clore.ai (CLORE) on June 24, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CLORE/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 19:00 UTC on the slated date.

Clore.ai (CLORE) is a distributed supercomputer platform that offers affordable GPU computing services from a global community, catering to AI training, cryptocurrency mining, and professional rendering needs.

Introducing Clore.ai: A Global, Affordable GPU Supercomputer Platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Clore.ai (CLORE), revolutionizing the world of high-performance computing by offering a distributed supercomputer platform that connects users with powerful GPU resources from community members around the globe. This innovative service caters to a wide range of applications, including AI model training, cryptocurrency mining, and professional-grade rendering, all at a fraction of the traditional cost. By leveraging the collective power of individual GPUs, Clore.ai makes advanced computing accessible and affordable for businesses, researchers, and enthusiasts alike.

The platform's unique "Proof of Holding" system rewards users who hold Clore coins, providing them with increased bonuses and significant discounts on service commissions. This incentive structure not only fosters a strong and engaged community but also ensures a fair and decentralized distribution of resources. Clore.ai operates with strict adherence to European legal standards, guaranteeing the legitimacy and reliability of its services. With robust APIs for seamless integration and customization, users can efficiently manage their GPU leasing and rental operations, maximizing the value of their investments.

Clore coin, the cornerstone of the Clore.ai ecosystem, is a transparently mined cryptocurrency with a commitment to decentralization and equitable rewards. The coin's tokenomics ensure fair distribution, with rewards allocated to miners, hosters, and the Clore team. As Clore.ai continues to expand its offerings and improve its platform, it remains dedicated to providing a cost-effective, secure, and versatile solution for all high-performance computing needs. From its honest launch to its ongoing developments, Clore.ai stands out as a leader in the democratization of advanced computing power.

About CLORE Token

Based on CLORE, CLORE has a total supply of 1.3 billion (i.e. 1,300,000,000). CLORE token distribution allocates 50% to miners, 40% to hosters, and 10% to the team. The CLORE token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 19:00 UTC on June 24, 2024. Investors who are interested in CLORE can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

