Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a pioneer in green energy-powered blockchain infrastructure, is pleased to announce it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, on Monday, June 24, 2024 after the market closes. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://hivedigitaltechnologies.com/investors/.

A pre-recorded earnings webcast will be available the next day, starting at 6:30 AM EDT. The webcast can be found on HIVE's investor relations website under "Presentation" and on HIVE's YouTube channel.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a focus on sustainable green energy.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns and operates state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

Environmental Sustainability:

Green Energy: By sourcing green renewable energy, HIVE is committed to environmental responsibility, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable cryptocurrency mining.

Competitive Advantage: We believe this environmentally conscious approach sets HIVE apart from competitors and aligns with evolving investor preferences.

Expansion into AI Strategy:

Diversification: HIVE's diversification into HPC enables us to support artificial intelligence (AI) using Nvidia GPU chips, showcasing our adaptability and innovation beyond traditional Bitcoin mining.

Revenue Streams: This strategic move into HPC broadens HIVE's revenue streams and places it at the forefront of technological advancements in both cryptocurrency and AI industries.

HIVE's unique value proposition encompasses efficient operations, a proven agile management team, financial strength, environmental sustainability, and innovative expansion strategies. Beyond Bitcoin mining, HIVE is firmly part of the global boom in data center infrastructure, sourcing primarily green renewable energy.

HIVE presents a unique growth opportunity with over 2,400 Bitcoins on its balance sheet and growing revenue from its suite of Nvidia GPU chips powering data services for the AI revolution.

We encourage you to visit HIVE's YouTube channel here to learn more about HIVE.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEdigitaltechnologies.com. Follow @HIVEDigitalTech on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Frank Holmes

Tel: (604) 664-1078

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214110

SOURCE: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.