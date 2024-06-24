Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 07:18 Uhr
Sungrow FPV Unveil Flexible Floating PV System Solution at Intersolar Europe 2024

HEFEI, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow FPV officially launched a flexible Floating PV System Solution at Intersolar Europe 2024, from June 19-21 at Messe Munich.


This floating PV system solution is based on the actual application needs of the current market, continuing the three major advantages of high efficiency and flexibility, ultimate safety, and convenient operation and maintenance. The system layout is optimized in design, with adjustable snow load, making it applicable to various floating PV application scenarios. The maintenance walkways are ergonomically designed, offering high stability to ensure safety and operability during maintenance.

Europe is one of Sungrow FPV 's strategic markets, and we are committed to long-term development, contributing to the energy transition in Europe. We radiate our high-quality products and services to European countries and regions, achieving long-term win-win outcomes with customers and partners.

Sungrow FPV looks forward to exploring floating PV technology trends with global customers and partners in the future, supporting the development of global photovoltaic and floating PV, and jointly creating a better green energy future.

About Sungrow FPV

Sungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions, focusing on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.

Learn more at http://en.sungrowfpv.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445700/image_5031108_46157048.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-fpv-unveil-flexible-floating-pv-system-solution-at-intersolar-europe-2024-302179992.html

