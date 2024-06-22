Anzeige
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
WKN: A3LB3F | ISIN: FR001400EHH1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2024
Groupe Casino: Agreement with Rocca and Auchan Retail France for the sale of Codim 2

Casino Group has signed an agreement with Rocca and Auchan Retail France for the sale of its subsidiary Codim 2

Paris, 22 June 2024

Casino Group announces today that it has signed a unilateral purchase agreement for the sale of Codim 2, which operates 4 hypermarkets, 9 supermarkets, 3 cash & carries and 2 drive-throughs in Corsica, with sales of 332 million euros excluding taxes in 2023.

As part of the sale, Rocca Group has undertaken to take over all the stores, which will be operated under the Auchan banner, as well as all Codim 2 store and head office employees.

Completion of the sale is expected to take place after consultation with employee representative bodies and subject to clearance by the competent competition authorities.

***

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52


