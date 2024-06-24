Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement



24-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: IntelliAM AI Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office and Principal place of business: 53 North House 8 Caxton Way Dinnington Sheffield South Yorkshire United Kingdom S25 3QE 0114 299 5007 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): David James Richards, MBE - Non-Executive Chairman Thomas Geoffrey Steven Clayton - Chief Executive Officer Hafeez Bux Daud Khan - Chief Financial Officer Keith Norman Smith - Chief Operating Officer Professor Keith Ridgway, CBE - Independent Non-Executive Director Dame Julie Kenny, DBE, DL - Independent Non-Executive Director The Company is in the process of recruiting an additional Independent Non-Executive Director, and expect this appointment to be made within 6 months of Admission. APPLICANT SECTOR: Technology and Manufacturing DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: IntelliAM AI Plc ("IntelliAM" or the "Company") is a software company leveraging the power of AI and machine learning in the manufacturing industry. IntelliAM uses AI models to proactively increase operating efficiency of the existing assets of the Company's manufacturing clients. The Company achieves this by harnessing vast amounts of data from the client's machines and operational systems processed through the IntelliAM platform to provide actionable insights for clients that encompass a broad range of areas, such as productivity, reliability and supply-chain optimisation, as well as energy efficiency and sustainability. The Company is acquiring 53 Degrees North Engineering Limited, to become the Company's Consultancy division, which provides a range of asset care consulting and management strategies for manufacturers, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The Consultancy division has established relationships with some of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, with 5 out of the top 10 being existing customers. IntelliAM is a revenue generating and profitable company. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Oberon Investments Limited (Trading as Oberon Capital) NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: Ordinary shares of £0.005 Shares to be admitted: 16,382,534 at Admission and 19,141,576 after Admission and Completion SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 16.5% following Admission and Completion of the acquisition of 53 North SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Percentage ownership pre-admission Percentage ownership post-admission Percentage ownership post-admission and completion1 Yorkshire AI Labs (Alpha) Limited 31.4% 21.04% 18.00% Thomas Clayton 25.5% 17.09% 24.72% Keith Smith 15.3% 10.25% 10.22% Yorkshire AI Labs (Nominees) Limited 9.0% 6.03% 5.16% Daud Khan 5.4% 3.6% 3.08% Simon Palmer 5.1% 3.42% 4.37% Christopher Wragg 5.1% 3.42% 4.37% Gresham House Asset Management Limited - 27.50% 23.54%

Note 1: The Company will issue 2,759,042 Ordinary Shares in relation to the acquisition of 53 North one business day after Admission TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 3 July WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://intelliam.ai/ UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 19 June 2024





Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



