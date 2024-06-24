Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement
24-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO AQUIS GROWTH MARKET
APPLICANT NAME:
IntelliAM AI Plc
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:
Registered Office and Principal place of business:
53 North House
8 Caxton Way
Dinnington
Sheffield
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
S25 3QE
0114 299 5007
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):
David James Richards, MBE - Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Geoffrey Steven Clayton - Chief Executive Officer
Hafeez Bux Daud Khan - Chief Financial Officer
Keith Norman Smith - Chief Operating Officer
Professor Keith Ridgway, CBE - Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Julie Kenny, DBE, DL - Independent Non-Executive Director
The Company is in the process of recruiting an additional Independent Non-Executive Director, and expect this appointment to be made within 6 months of Admission.
APPLICANT SECTOR:
Technology and Manufacturing
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
IntelliAM AI Plc ("IntelliAM" or the "Company") is a software company leveraging the power of AI and machine learning in the manufacturing industry. IntelliAM uses AI models to proactively increase operating efficiency of the existing assets of the Company's manufacturing clients. The Company achieves this by harnessing vast amounts of data from the client's machines and operational systems processed through the IntelliAM platform to provide actionable insights for clients that encompass a broad range of areas, such as productivity, reliability and supply-chain optimisation, as well as energy efficiency and sustainability.
The Company is acquiring 53 Degrees North Engineering Limited, to become the Company's Consultancy division, which provides a range of asset care consulting and management strategies for manufacturers, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The Consultancy division has established relationships with some of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, with 5 out of the top 10 being existing customers.
IntelliAM is a revenue generating and profitable company.
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Oberon Investments Limited (Trading as Oberon Capital)
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
Ordinary shares of £0.005
Shares to be admitted: 16,382,534 at Admission and 19,141,576 after Admission and Completion
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
16.5% following Admission and Completion of the acquisition of 53 North
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
Name
Percentage ownership pre-admission
Percentage ownership post-admission
Percentage ownership post-admission and completion1
Yorkshire AI Labs (Alpha) Limited
31.4%
21.04%
18.00%
Thomas Clayton
25.5%
17.09%
24.72%
Keith Smith
15.3%
10.25%
10.22%
Yorkshire AI Labs (Nominees) Limited
9.0%
6.03%
5.16%
Daud Khan
5.4%
3.6%
3.08%
Simon Palmer
5.1%
3.42%
4.37%
Christopher Wragg
5.1%
3.42%
4.37%
Gresham House Asset Management Limited
-
27.50%
23.54%
Note 1: The Company will issue 2,759,042 Ordinary Shares in relation to the acquisition of 53 North one business day after Admission
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
N/A
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
3 July
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
https://intelliam.ai/
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:
19 June 2024
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1931033 24-Jun-2024
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Sie erhalten auf FinanzNachrichten.de kostenlose Realtime-Aktienkurse von und .
FNRD-2.627.0
Wie bewerten Sie die aktuell angezeigte Seite?
sehr gut123456schlechtProblem melden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
verstehen sein kann.