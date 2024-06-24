Xing Mobility has released its Immersi XE50 battery system designed for both renewable energy applications and commercial and residential uses. The Taiwan-based company says its solution is capable of reaching up to 1500V. From pv magazine ESS News site The battery makers say the new XE50 battery highlights how XING Mobility's immersion cooling battery module technology drives energy storage system performance upgrades. Immersion cooling battery technology, says Xing, addresses the critical safety and thermal management challenges in high-voltage batteries. As its name suggests, Xing Mobility ...

