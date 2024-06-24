The National Renewable Energy Laboratory noted an increase in spontaneous glass breakage in solar panels. The PV Module Index from the Renewable Energy Test Center investigates this and other glass-related trends in solar manufacturing. From pv magazine USA Glass is a unique material used for its chemical stability and visual transparency. It is commonly used in solar panels as a protective outer layer. In its annual PV Module Index, the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) examined emerging issues in solar glass manufacturing and field performance. It found reports of a concerning rise in solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...