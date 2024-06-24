Recent research by Always reveals that 64% of girls and women in the UK also admit that period anxiety puts them off their game 2

As a continuation of Always' It's a New Period campaign, Always releases cutting-edge A.I. video which aims to rewrite the current narrative around periods within sports and empower women to redefine their relationship with their bodies.

To support girls and women in reducing the physical and emotional impact on sports that periods can bring, Always have created the Master your Menstrual Cycle Programme a set of resources designed specifically to educate girls and women on their menstrual cycle and feel more comfortable talking openly about periods.

Hélène de Pourtalès made history by becoming the first female gold medallist in the Olympic Games Paris 19003 and 124 years later Always, the Official Period Product of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, is bringing her back using A.I. technology to make history once again. Hélène shattered every boundary, igniting a flame that empowered women to rewrite the rules, both in sports and life, and today, in partnership with Always, she's back to break down taboos and empower the next generation of female athletes. Always worked in collaboration with Hélène's family to understand Hélène's background and personality as well as gather old photographs which were used to recreate her in the film.

Over the last century, so much has changed for women in sports; however, when it comes to periods, there's still a lot of work to do to support female athletes. Research by Always reveals the challenges still faced by girls and women with 64% of British females admitting that they experience period anxiety which puts them off their game and, therefore, affects their ability to move with confidence.

In response to the research whereby, 79% of girls and women believe that more conversation on periods is needed to help break down these barriers for future generations of athletes, Always, as part of "It's a New Period" campaign, launched the Master your Menstrual Cycle Programme a set of resources designed specifically to educate girls and women on their menstrual cycle. By understanding their menstrual cycle as well as the physical and emotional changes that accompany it and how to confidently keep track of their cycle, young girls and women can feel empowered to work with their bodies and feel more comfortable talking openly about periods.

The new film featuring Hélène de Pourtalès opens with a sailboat calmly moving in the distance, with the message "In 1900, Hélène de Pourtalès became the first female Olympian to win a gold medal. 124 years later, Always brought her back to see history made again." As the boat moves closer, the A.I. recreation of Hélène appears on screen and explains how she was one of the first athletes to compete in her sport at the highest level, but certainly not the last to see female athletes play with worry. The film continues as Always announces it wants to lift the veil on period anxiety and accept that periods are a part of the game. It's a new period, a new era, where a fresh set of rules and an increased level of commitment are being made to remove the stigma around periods.

Always Ambassador and British Olympian, Jazmin Sawyers, welcomes Hélène's powerful message: "Hélène blazed a trail for me and so many other sportswomen around the world when she became the first female to win an Olympic gold medal, empowering us to believe that anything is possible. Seeing her brought to life once more to empower the next wave of young athletes is incredible! As an athlete, I can relate to and understand the challenges that come with menstruation; however, I have learned so much about my body over the past few years that has helped me better understand periods and therefore test my limits. I'm passionate about breaking down barriers for the next generation and, together, we can create a world where periods are not seen as obstacles, but as a natural part of women's lives."

Farah Azmy, Brand Director at Always UK, says "We're so proud to be using a landmark sporting occasion to continue normalising periods. Period anxiety is something many girls and women will experience and it's no different for female athletes. Through this film, and our "It's a New Period" campaign, we hope to inspire and empower younger generations to really understand their menstrual cycle so that they can feel more confident navigating their periods both on and off the sporting stage.

Hélène's family says, "We now take women's participation in sports for granted but it was controversial in 1900 and we are proud of Hélène's gold medal in the Olympic Games Paris 1900 with her husband Hermann de Pourtalès. We see her presence in this landmark sporting occasion as a source of inspiration for women to live their passion and a contribution to more open conversation in sport to build confidence in younger generations."

For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of girls and women globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need and tackling societal barriers to their personal growth through programmes like Always LikeAGirl and KeepHerPlaying. As the Official Period Product of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Always is welcoming a new period… one that welcomes open conversations about periods, educates the support network around young girls and ensures they have access to the period products they need, at the Olympic Village and beyond.

Please visit here to view and download the Master your Menstrual Cycle Programme

About Always

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of young people globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need and tackling societal barriers to their confidence through programmes like Always LikeAGirl and KeepHerPlaying. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Please visit www.always.co.uk for more information.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bold®, Braun®, Daz®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Tampax®, Venus® and Vicks®. Although headquartered in the US, P&G was founded by an Englishman and an Irishman in 1837, our heritage lives on through the work of around 2500 people across 10 sites, including R&D Centres, Manufacturing Plants and Business sites, across the UK Ireland. To learn more about P&G UK and Ireland, our brands, and our Citizenship programmes, please visit our website, download our Northern Europe Citizenship Report, or follow us on our social channels (Twitter @PGUK and Instagram @pgukandireland)

Research

The research was commissioned by PG One and conducted by market research company Reputation Leaders, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected in October 2023. The online survey consisted of a total of 2,008 female athletes in the United Kingdom, 18 to 49 years old, who practice and play any sport regularly, and compete at least in amateur competitions.

1 Always Female Athletes Research Oct 2023 UK; Sample 2,008 Female Athletes 2 Always Female Athletes Research Oct 2023 UK; Sample 2,008 Female Athletes 3 As a part of a crew of three, including her husband Herman de Pourtalès

