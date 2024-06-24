Seroba, an European life sciences venture capital firm headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Paris and Milan, and Kurma Partners, a key European Venture Capital firm financing innovation in Healthcare and Biotechnology, from pre-seed to growth capital, based in Paris and Munich, announced today the completion of the second closing part of Series B financing round of Vico Therapeutics.

Vico Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company developing therapies for severe neurological diseases. Its lead program VO659 is currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical study of patients with spinocerebellar ataxia types 3 and 1 and Huntington's disease, devastating neurodegenerative diseases for which there are currently no disease-modifying treatments available.

Seroba joined the consortium of investors leading the planned second closing of the Series B financing round of an additional €11.5 million ($12.4 million) with participation from Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund supporting Vico to continue to advance their lead clinical program and further develop a portfolio of novel antisense oligonucleotides. Existing investors include Ackermans van Haaren (AvH), Droia Ventures, EQT Life Sciences, Eurazeo, Kurma Biofund, Polaris Partners and Pureos Bioventures, for a total Series B financing round of €65.8 million ($70.7 million).

Catello Somma, Partner at Seroba, commented:

"We are extremely proud to support Vico in this financing round and join the existing investors. The growth capital will help the Company to bolster its clinical programs to deliver life-changing outcomes for patients with polyQ diseases, such as SCA and Huntington's. We are excited to partner with Vico and its remarkable team as the Company advances its programs."

Daniel Parera and Jean-Francois Rivassou, Partners at Kurma, commented:

"Vico is another very nice example of a company where Kurma Partners acted as a co-founding investor (Rémi Droller on behalf of Kurma Biofund III alongside with EQT Life Sciences) that has progressed into clinical development, where Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund is able to add further support to the Company and its experienced management team in the continuation of Vico's path together with existing investors

