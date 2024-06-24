Altavair Limited ("Altavair"), a global aviation asset manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank O'Hagan as the company's Head of Marketing. Mr. O'Hagan will be based in the Dublin office. This newly created role underscores Altavair's ongoing commitment to enhancing its market presence and strengthening its Dublin team.

Mr. O'Hagan brings with him a wealth of experience in commercial aircraft marketing with a proven track record leading complex transactions. Prior to joining Altavair, he served as Head of Marketing Global Leasing with Bank of America Leasing Ireland, having previously held senior positions with ASL Aviation and Ryanair. Mr. O'Hagan is a former EASA qualified aircraft maintenance engineer and holds a Diploma in Aviation Management from Technical University of Dublin (TUD) and an MBA from Trinity College Dublin. Mr. O'Hagan is also a Certified Aircraft Appraiser with accreditation from the International Society for Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT).

In his new role at Altavair, Mr. O'Hagan will have responsibility for managing the Marketing and Trading functions, originating new business, marketing portfolio aircraft, and further developing airline client relationships globally. He will play a critical role in driving Altavair's growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Frank O'Hagan to the Altavair team," said Matt Hoesley, Chief Commercial Officer for Altavair L.P. "His extensive leadership experience and innovative approach to aircraft marketing makes him the perfect fit for this new role. We are confident that he will help us achieve new heights and further establish our brand as a market leader."

"I am excited about joining the Altavair team and helping them grow the business into the future," says Frank O'Hagan, Head of Marketing with Altavair. "The Altavair team are an extremely experienced and capable group of aviation experts, and I am delighted to be working alongside them in this new role."

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $10 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

