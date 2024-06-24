2024 China Energy Internet Conference held in Future Science City, Beijing

BEIJING, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Energy Internet Conference was held in Future Science City, Changping district, Beijing, from June 20 to 21. It was hosted by Tsinghua University, the Administrative Committee of Beijing Future Science City, the Energy Internet Research Institute of Tsinghua University and Beijing Future Science City Group Co., Ltd.

With the theme of "AI empowering Energy Internet Innovation and Development of New Quality Productive Forces", the conference invited academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering and other industry experts, as well as guests from energy Internet related enterprises, research institutes, financial institutions and industry associations.

The 2024 Annual Report on the Development of National Energy Internet, Construction Plan of Carbon Monitoring and Management Platform for Future Science City were officially released at the conference.

Attendees had extensive in-depth discussions and exchanges during seven sub-forums on the topics of technological innovation and engineering application of energy digitalization industry, intelligent hydrogen power, carbon neutralization of energy storage application and standardization of energy Internet.

After visiting the exhibition hall of the Future Science City, the Energy Internet Building, and the Central Research Institute of the State Power Investment Corporation, attendees gained a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the support policies and latest construction achievements for the industrial development planning of the Energy Valley, Future Science City.

The conference aims to build a platform for cross-border exchange of innovative resources such as universities and venture capital institutions of energy Internet-related enterprises to help China take a more solid step towards innovation and transformation in the field of energy, and to provide Chinese wisdom and solutions for the construction and development of the global energy Internet network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445843/2024_China_Energy_Internet_Conference_is_held_in_Future_Science_City__Changping_district__Beijing__f.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445852/Launching_ceremony_of_Carbon_Monitoring_and_Management_Platform_for_Future_Science_City.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-china-energy-internet-conference-held-in-future-science-city-beijing-302180028.html