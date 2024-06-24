Tineco is back with new promotions. The event will take place from June 26 to July 23, 2024. This month of promotions will be a great opportunity to get some fantastic deals! Here's an overview of the promotions offered by the brand.

Tineco Products on Sale at Cdiscount! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO meets all your vacuuming and cleaning needs! Featuring an innovative 3-in-1 design, the Floor One S5 COMBO is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts into a full-size vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with several attachments.

Promotional Price: €299

Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 vacuum cleaner meets a multitude of household tasks and different scenarios. It removes tough and sticky stains on hard floors, whether they are tile, parquet, laminate, or other types. Tineco's intelligent iLoop sensor automatically detects the level of dirt and optimizes the cleaning intensity accordingly. It has three cleaning modes to adapt to all household needs. The new brush head allows cleaning on both sides with no blind spots, effortlessly reaching every corner. This appliance offers up to 35 minutes of autonomy. Lightweight and powered, it allows effortless cleaning of your interior. The mobile app provides real-time cleaning performance information, while the voice assistant offers useful information and additional support.

Promotional Price: €409

Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze vacuum cleaner is a versatile device designed to wash and vacuum simultaneously on various surfaces, including tile, parquet, and polished concrete. Weighing only 4.20 kg, this cordless device offers great freedom of movement with its unlimited range. With a power of 190 W and a suction power of 12 air watts, the Tineco iFloor 5 Breeze ensures deep cleaning. Its clean and dirty water tanks, with respective capacities of 600 ml and 500 ml, ensure effective water separation, guaranteeing quality cleaning. The device has an autonomy of 20 minutes, allowing it to cover a considerable surface before needing a recharge, which takes about 4 hours.

Promotional Price: €249

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

