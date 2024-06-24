Regulatory News:

With 100% of its service areas equipped with electric charging points, VINCI Autoroutes is continuing to deploy charging stations on its network to support the development of electric mobility. Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging networks, has just inaugurated its fastcharging station on the Vinci Autoroutes' Saint-Léger Ouest service area, located on the A10 highway, south of Saintes on the way to Bordeaux towards Paris. This inauguration celebrates the four stations that Atlante already deployed and is managing for VINCI Autoroutes, for a total of 89 ultra-fast charging points.

25 ultra-fast charging points for electromobility at the Saint-Léger Ouest service area

This commissioning marks the roll-out of four stations to be operated by Atlante on the VINCI Autoroutes network, giving a total of 89 additional ultra-fast charging points to support the development of electric mobility in France, particularly on long-distance journeys.

The Chavanon (A89, Corrèze) and Marguerittes Sud (A9, Gard) service areas, operational since the end of 2023, offer 25 and 24 ultra-fast charging points respectively. With 15 recharging points, the Meillac area (A10, Gironde), brought into service on 13 June on the A10 north of Bordeaux towards Paris, completes Atlante's offering on the VINCI Autoroutes network.

Last August, while these stations were being rolled out, Atlante installed temporary fast-charging stations equipped with an energy storage system. This technological solution, engineered by Atlante, made it possible to quickly offer a recharging solution while waiting for the definitive stations to be brought into service.

New-generation environmentally friendly charging stations

These 4 new stations, open 24 hours a day, are accessible to all electric vehicles and compatible with all charging standards. Their design has been carefully conceived to limit the environmental impact of the construction work carried out by Bouygues Energies Services and Colas, two Equans France entities. Bouygues Energies Services oversaw the sizing and commissioning of the entire installation, while Colas managed the surfacing and installation of draining paving stones to reduce soil sealing. All the stations feature canopies to shelter drivers, lit by discreet LEDs to easily indicate available parking slots, thus reducing light pollution and the site's energy footprint.

Payment at the Atlante charging stations can be made by credit card or with one of the passes available on the GIREVE roaming platform, including the Ulys Electric pass.

"This inauguration in Saint-Léger celebrates an important success story for Atlante and for our partnership with Vinci Autoroutes. This installation, in conjunction with the other fastcharging stations on Vinci network, represents a crucial step in our mission to expand our ultra-fast charging network across Southern Europe, in particular on highways, facilitating long-distance travel for electric vehicle owners", said Jacques Galvani, CEO of Atlante France

"After equipping 100% of the VINCI Autoroutes service areas with electric charging stations since the summer of 2023, we are now continuing the deployment of a diversified and scalable ultra-fast charging service to support electric vehicle drivers in their travels," says Raphaël Ventre, Director of Marketing and Services at VINCI Autoroutes. "The arrival of Atlante's charging stations allows us to significantly increase the number of ultra-fast charging points in our service areas and meet the growing needs of our customers".

VINCI Autoroutes

As Europe's leading motorway concession operator, VINCI Autoroutes serves more than 2 million customers every day on the network of its six concession companies: ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcour, Arcos and Duplex A86. As a partner of the French government and local authorities, VINCI Autoroutes serves 7 regions, 45 départements, 14 metropolitan areas, more than a hundred towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants and thousands of rural communities located near its concession network.

Key figures: Network of 4,443 km of motorways 181 service areas 266 resting areas 324 toll plazas.

Find all the information on: Radio VINCI Autoroutes (107.7), www.vinci-autoroutes.com, facebook.com/VINCIAutoroutes, Twitter @VINCIAutoroutes, www.fondation.vinci-autoroutes.com, or by telephone on 3605, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (free service call charge).

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, and enhanced by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2,000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

