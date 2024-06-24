Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 08:54 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wingderm Electro-optics Ltd.: Wingderm® Shines at IMCAS Asia 2024 with the Innovative Aesthetic Solutions

BEIJING, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 21 to 23, IMCAS Asia was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Wingderm®, a provider of medical aesthetic devices, has garnered significant attention with its innovative aesthetic solutions.

Wingderm® at IMCAS Asia 2024

Many visitors stopped by Wingderm®'s booth and stayed for valuable insights. Wingderm® members communicated and discussed with peers, industry experts and business representatives from all over the world, introducing the design concepts and positionings of the products, staying current with the latest industry and technology trends, learning the successful experience of many outstanding companies. Through communication with all of them, Wingderm® can design the strategies of R&D and market positioning more accurately.

Throughout the exhibition, Derma Innovation, Wingderm®'s distributor in Thailand, has provided substantial support and assistance. With the local advantages of Derma Innovation, Wingderm® can communicate with visitors more effectively, enhancing their trust and recognition of Wingderm®'s products and services.

At every international exhibition, Wingderm® presents professional products and advanced aesthetic concepts, while also improving the reputation. In the future, Wingderm® will continue to participate in international exhibitions and industry events, and look forward to working with excellent partners to provide high-quality products and services for global beauty seekers.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics & Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 10,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information visit: https://www.wingderm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445877/Wingderm__at_IMCAS_Asia_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wingderm-shines-at-imcas-asia-2024-with-the-innovative-aesthetic-solutions-302180053.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.