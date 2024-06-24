joliroom SAS: Cozycozy Takes Over the World: Global Expansion of the Emerging Accommodation Search Engine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Cozycozy, the emerging accommodation search engine, is expanding its global footprint, with more 53 markets available to its millions of monthly users. With new market entries in Vietnam, Taïwan, South Korea, Slovakia, Czechia, Vietnam, Norway, Costa Rica and South Africa, cozycozy is positioning itself as the go-to platform for travelers worldwide, offering a simplified search experience for all types of accommodations from 100+ providers, including Airbnbs.

Transforming Vacation Accommodation Search Worldwide

Cozycozy is on a mission to simplify vacation accommodation search for every single traveler across the globe. With recent expansion into new markets, the platform is now more accessible than ever. By aggregating all types of accommodations-from hotels and apartments to unique stays like treehouses and boats-cozycozy ensures that users can find exactly what they need, all in one place.

The platform's user-friendly interface and advanced search filters make it easy for travelers to compare prices, locations, and amenities from all available offers in their searched destination. By presenting all available options, cozycozy guarantees that users get the best prices and offers, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable travel experience. Cozycozy's commitment to continuous expansion and innovation drives the transformation of how people search for vacation accommodations.

Summer Travel Surge

As the summer season approaches, cozycozy's expansion comes at a critical time. With an expected increase in travel, more people will be using cozycozy to find and book their summer accommodations. The platform's user-friendly interface and comprehensive listings make it a valuable tool for those planning their summer getaways, whether for a beach vacation, a mountain retreat, or a city break.

Simple and Efficient Search

Cozycozy's platform aggregates all types of accommodations, including hotels, apartments, hostels, homestays, and unique lodging options like treehouses and boats. This comprehensive approach ensures that users can find exactly what they need, all in one place. The platform is designed to be easy to use, allowing users to use multiple filters to compare prices and find the place that best meets their needs.

Future Growth

Cozycozy's global expansion is ongoing, with plans to enter additional international markets and continuously improve its platform. As it grows, cozycozy aims to become the leading accommodation search engine worldwide. By inviting travelers from all over the world to use its platform, cozycozy is set to revolutionize the way people find and book accommodations.

About Cozycozy

Cozycozy is the world's only search engine that browses over hundreds of booking platforms, including Airbnb, so travelers can find their perfect stay in just one click. Launched in 2019 in Paris, the platform is now operating in 53 countries worldwide.

