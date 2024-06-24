Australia's first national Capacity Investment Scheme auction has been inundated with expressions of interest, with the federal government revealing that investors have tabled 40 GW of new renewable energy generation projects such as wind and solar. From pv magazine Australia Australian Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has confirmed that more than 40 GW of variable renewables projects have been registered in the first national Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender that aims to increase new dispatchable renewable capacity to support Australia's clean energy transition. "The first auction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...