



TOKYO, June 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited (the Company) has announced that its Board of Directors today made a decision with regard to appointments to the Executive Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee.In October 2009, the Company established the Executive Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee as advisory bodies for its Board of Directors to ensure the transparency and objectivity of its process for nominating Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and its process for determining executive compensation. The committees also ensure the fairness of the method and level of executive compensation.The Executive Nomination Committee deliberates about candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member positions in accordance with the Framework of Corporate Governance Structure and the Procedures and Policy of Directors and Auditors Nomination/Dismissal stipulated in the Company's Corporate Governance Policy and provides its recommendations to the Board of Directors.In addition, the Compensation Committee provides its recommendations about the level of base compensation and the method for calculating performance-based compensation, etc. to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Procedures and Policy of Determining Directors and Auditors Compensation stipulated in the Company's Corporate Governance Policy. Further, determination of compensation for each Director is made by the Board of Directors basedon the recommendations from the Compensation Committee to ensure objective, transparent, and fair processes for such determination.Corporate Governance Policy: https://pr.fujitsu.com/jp/ir/governance/governancereport-b-en.pdfAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainabilitytransformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press Contacts:Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.