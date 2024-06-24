Masdar has agreed to acquire initially 67% of Greece's Terna Energy, a developer of clean energy infrastructure, in a €3. 2 billion ($3. 4 billion) deal. Masdar, a renewables developer based in Abu Dhabi, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Greek energy company Gek Terna. Masdar said in a press release that it signed "a definite agreement with Gek Terna and other shareholders to acquire initially 67% of the outstanding shares of Terna Energy at completion of the transaction at a price of €20 per share. " Masdar added that the acquisition price represents an equity valuation of €2. 4 billion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...