Conversion Interactive Agency Acquires Majority Interest in SR Consulting Agency

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Conversion Interactive Agency announced today the organisation has acquired majority interest in digital marketing agency SR Consulting (SRC). This acquisition propels Conversion Interactive Agency to continued leadership in marketing and adds to the company's global capabilities and verticals outside of trucking exclusively.

"SR Consulting folds seamlessly into our organisation, and we are privileged to work with the brands they represent in helping them reach their marketing and branding goals," said Kelley Walkup, president and CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency. "I am confident our technology and marketing strategy can help continue to build the brands for the companies SR Consulting represents today."

SR Consulting (formerly Curtis Gabriel), previously managed by Simon Curtis, will roll up under Conversion Interactive Agency, and Curtis will continue to lead the efforts for the clients he represents. Curtis and his team are excited about becoming a part of the Conversion family, and his decision to sell controlling interest was a strategic one for his current client base and the future of his business. "I was looking for a partner who could help take our business to the next level through innovation, strategy, and a team with hundreds of years' experience in marketing and advertising," said Curtis. "Kelley and the Conversion team are the perfect fit, and they bring an expansion to our services that will greatly benefit the SR Consulting client base on both sides of the Atlantic."

With offices in the US, U.K., Australia, and the Philippines, SR Consulting will continue operations under the Conversion Interactive Agency brand, and SRC customers have the power of Conversion's industry-leading technology behind them to boost their marketing and advertising efforts in challenging talent markets. Walkup recognises that Curtis and his thought leadership will also be beneficial for the partnership. "Simon's knowledge and leadership in the industries he serves is exciting for us as we use the power of our technology to help brands recruit top talent and customers," added Walkup.

Conversion Interactive Agency is a full-service advertising agency specializing in driver recruiting and retention for the trucking industry.

