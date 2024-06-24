Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement LIFE financing (the "Offering") for total proceeds of a minimum of $1,500,000 and up to a maximum of $2,500,000, consisting of a minimum of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") and up to a maximum of 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $0.50 per Share on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company may announce by way of news release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

The Company may compensate certain finders with a cash commission of up to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering and issue finder's warrants equivalent to 7% of the total Units subscribed under the Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units issuable under the Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A.2 of NI 45-106. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for exploration expenditures and corporate and general operating expenses. There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at Sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://neotechmetals.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

For more Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone:+1 403-815-6663

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 90km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of its Foothills Rare Earth Element Property located in Central British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms and on the proposed closing timeline announced or at all and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: early stage of Company development; mineral titles; aboriginal claims and consultation; surface rights; operating hazards and risks; speculative nature of mineral exploration; permits and government regulations; environmental and safety regulations and risks; competitive conditions in the mining industry; social and environmental activism; uninsurable risks; infrastructure; property interests; limited operating history; reliance on management; conflict of interest; liability for actions of employees, contractors and consultants; breach of confidentiality; reporting issuer status; no operating revenue; negative operating cash flow; requirement of substantial capital expenditures; additional financing; going concern risk; insurance policies may not be sufficient to cover all claims; claims and legal proceedings; internal control systems; if the Company cannot raise additional equity financing, then it may lose some or all of its property interests; general inflationary pressures; price of Common Shares; volatility of publicly traded securities; dilution; dividends; tax issues; retaining key personnel; privacy, data protection, and information security concerns, and data collection and transfer restrictions and related domestic or foreign regulations; anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, anti-corruption and economic sanctions laws; negative publicity and sharing of information through social media; failure to develop, maintain, and enhance the Company's brand; management of growth; mergers or other strategic transactions involving the Company's competitors or customers; protection of the Company's proprietary rights; infringement of intellectual property; credit risk; acquisition of other companies; negative operating cash flow; requiring additional capital to support growth; judgments or estimates relating to the Company's critical accounting policies; complying with laws and regulations affecting public companies; regulatory requirements; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in technology; natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, or other catastrophic or adverse events; general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; fluctuations in currency rates; geopolitical risks; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; human error; the influence of third party stakeholders; the Company's discretion over the use of proceeds from financings; the Company's inability to maintain the listing of the Common Shares on a stock exchange; certain securities that the Company may issue not being listed on a stock exchange; the Company's compliance with evolving corporate governance and public disclosure regulations; changes in tax laws; and other risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

