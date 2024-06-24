Two pilot projects are integrating PV into noise barriers, one alongside a railway near Vilnius, and the other along the national E5 highway connecting the cities of Kaunas and Vilnius. Lithuania-based solar module manufacturer SoliTek and Stalcorp, a Lithuanian provider of noise reduction foam and noise attenuation walls, are participating in two pilot projects integrating PV into noise barriers, one alongside a railway near Vilnius, and the other along the national E5 highway connecting the cities of Kaunas and Vilnius. Lithuanian railway management company LTG Infra, part of Lithuanian Railways, ...

