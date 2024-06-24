With the successful Samsung litigation now in the rear-view mirror, Nanoco's focus will be fully on building the business as a developer, manufacturer and licensor of nanomaterials. With its extensive expertise in quantum dots, validated IP and high-volume manufacturing facilities backed up by a strong balance sheet, we believe that the business has a robust platform for growth. Partnerships with STMicroelectronics and an Asian chemicals supplier position Nanoco strongly to participate in the anticipated adoption of infrared sensors in handsets and a wide range of other devices. If all goes to plan, there could be an inflection in revenues from late FY25 or FY26. We believe the FY24e EV of £15m significantly overlooks Nanoco's commercial potential and the value of its validated IP.

