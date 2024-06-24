In the global energy transition, green energy technology is gaining increasing attention. As the flagship bearer of Midea's green energy products, Hiconics demonstrated its latest products at the SNEC and Intersolar exhibitions, and further highlighted its capabilities in the field of original design manufacturing (ODM). At Intersolar Europe 2024, Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co. , Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Hiconics) showcased five new products, including the HiEnergy series of residential energy storage products, photovoltaic inverters, EV chargers, and balcony photovoltaic solutions. ...

