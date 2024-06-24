EQT to acquire Constellation Cold Logistics, the third largest cold storage owner-operator in Europe

Constellation Cold Logistics ("Constellation") provides temperature-controlled storage infrastructure to a wide-range of food producers via a network of 26 storage facilities across seven countries in Western Europe and the Nordics

The Company offers critical food preservation services that are essential to the modern food supply chain, helping to feed the world safely while reducing food waste

EQT will support Constellation as it looks to further entrench its market-leading position, execute identified M&A opportunities and deliver major expansion developments within Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure VI fund ("EQT") has agreed to acquire Constellation Cold Logistics ("Constellation" or the "Company") from Arcus Infrastructure Partners. Financial details are not disclosed.

Constellation was established in 2020 by Arcus Infrastructure Partners, which brought together three businesses located in Belgium, Norway and the Netherlands. Just four years later, Constellation today owns and operates 26 large cold storage facilities across seven countries in Western Europe and the Nordics. The London headquartered firm employs 700 people and is expected to generate revenues over EUR 150 million in FY24.

Constellation provides temperature-controlled storage capacity and complementary services to a wide range of food producers, traders and retailers. Its sites are located either close to clients' production and processing premises or near critical logistics routes to major cities, ports or food hubs. By offering warehousing and value-added services in these strategic locations in an efficient, flexible and responsive manner, Constellation provides a critical service to its customers that ensures their supply and logistics chains remain smooth and safe.

The European cold storage market features strong underlying growth of around seven percent per year, driven by multiple factors. For one, growing populations are leading to a greater demand for food. At the same time, the popularity of frozen and chilled foods is growing as the sector and customers recognize how these categories reduce food waste and improve quality. Producers are also increasingly adopting outsourcing, just-in-case supply chain strategies, and value-added services as the industry matures.

EQT will support Constellation as it works to capture this attractive market opportunity. Led by deeply experienced CEO Carlos Rodriguez, the Company has already proven its ability to successfully execute M&A, having completed ten deals in the past four years. With EQT, Constellation will be able to further expand within its existing catchment areas and enter new countries, both organically and through consolidation of the highly fragmented European market. Additional investment will be made into Constellation's automation and digital capabilities to solidify a stronger foundation for growth.

Francesco Malvezzi, Managing Director within the EQT Value-Add Infrastructure Advisory Team, said: "Constellation is one of the leading cold storage providers in Europe with an excellent track record of growth, both organically and through M&A. It offers strong diversification across geographies, customers and end-markets and has impressive service offerings, customer focus and facilities. We're excited to start working with Carlos and the team to help build an even stronger platform for continued growth. With EQT's expertise in owning infrastructure companies that provide inherent essential services to society, we'll be able to support Constellation as it works to deliver safe, quality food to people across Europe."

Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of Constellation, said: "In four short years, Constellation, with support from Arcus, has expanded into one of the largest cold storage players in Europe, enabling our clients to benefit from enhanced accessibility and efficiency in their supply chains. We will maintain an absolute focus on responsiveness and customer service together with our commitment to sustainability on our path to net-zero. We're excited to continue implementing our 2030 strategic plan with the support of EQT, which brings strong infrastructure experience, global scale, and deep expertise in areas like sustainability and digitalization. I'd like to thank the Arcus team for its dedication to this point but, most of all, I'd like to thank all Constellation's employees for their hard work and continuous support as the company evolves."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approval. It is expected to close in October 2024.

EQT was advised by UBS (M&A), Roland Berger (commercial), Milbank (legal), PwC (financial, tax).

With this transaction, EQT Infrastructure VI is expected to be 40 - 45 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on target fund size and subject to customary regulatory approvals.

