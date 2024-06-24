Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a contract to build a 185 MW grid-connected solar project and a 254 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Bihar, India. From pv magazine India Larsen & Toubro said in a recent statement that it has secured an order to build a 185 MW grid-connected PV plant along with a 254 MWh BESS. It will install the solar project in Kajra, Lakshisarai district, Bihar. Larsen & Toubro said that the BESS will enable the storage of solar energy during low-demand periods and discharge during demand peaks. It will also help to smoothen fluctuations in generation, while handling ...

