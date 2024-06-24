Condor Capital Wealth Management Partners with Barron's to Provide Rutgers Business School Students with Access to Financial Education Resources

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is excited to announce that we have partnered with Barron's to provide additional financial education resources to students at Rutgers Business School. Through Barron's Investing in Education program, students can now access the same real-time content and magazine that provides perspective, insight, and analysis utilized by the most successful business professionals.

Rutgers Business School students and faculty not only have access to these websites, but also experiential learning opportunities, live webinars featuring top financial advisors and journalists, networking, and more. Upon registering, they can also access exclusive webinars featuring current topics and Q&A sessions with Barron's and MarketWatch editors, as well as financial industry experts.

"It is our hope that with these resources, students have more opportunities than ever before to expand their knowledge and make the most of their education," said Michael Walliser, President of Condor Capital. "We're honored to work with Barron's in this partnership. Just as we are committed to our clients, we also have a commitment to our community and hope to empower the next generation of leaders, financial advisors, and entrepreneurs with these exclusive tools and insights."

This program is part of Condor's continued efforts to give back to the community. Condor Capital Wealth Management is also the proud publisher of The Robo Report, providing free, institutional-quality research to investors to bring transparency to the robo-advisor industry.

About Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 27 professional and support staff. Condor has been in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan. To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

About Barron's Investing in Education

As part of the Investing in Education program, Barron's partners with academia and leaders in the financial industry, providing students with access to digital subscriptions and a wealth of other resources. For more information, please visit https://www.barrons.com/education.

