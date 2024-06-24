Concierge Care, Inc.: Concierge Care Advisors Announces Inaugural Hall of Fame Inductees

Concierge Care Advisors, a leading provider of senior care services, proudly announces the establishment of its inaugural Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of senior care and celebrates individuals who have made a lasting impact on the industry.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / The induction ceremony, held on June 18th, 2024, at The Weatherly Inn in Renton Washington, welcomed the first four inductees into the Concierge Care Advisors Hall of Fame. These exceptional leaders have demonstrated unwavering commitment, innovation, and compassion in their work:

Sylvana Rinehart : Sylvana started her career at CCA as an exceptional Advisor with accolades from all she served. After many years in this position, she retired but then returned to CCA to serve as an extraordinary mentor to new Advisors. Sylvana's vast knowledge of the long-term care industry provided exceptional benefit to both her senior clientele as well as her Advisor colleagues.

Terri Wilson : Terri used her shining personality and powers of persuasion to grow our company through her many relationships and alliances in the senior care field. Working as Director of Transitional Services, Terri worked closely with a team of CCA Advisors, introducing them and supporting them in their communities. Always positive and smiling, Terri brings out the best in all those she touches and has selflessly contributed to our company and all those around her.

Rose Fabrick : Rose manifested an incredibly kind and caring demeanor in her work and always put her clients at ease, no matter how difficult their journey. She is sincere, innovative, and always willing to help others. Rose's involvement in the industry left an indelible mark on all those she assisted, always putting her client's interests first. She is well respected not only among her clients but also her colleagues, whom she is always willing to answer questions for and assist.

Kathy Kappler: Kathy began her career as a registered nurse. Her firsthand experience of walking the journey with a loved one who had Alzheimer's provided her with the compassion and experience to be a superb Advisor. Kathy is truly a knowledgeable professional, however, she is also known for her wry sense of humor, and she can make even the most dour individual laugh in trying circumstances.

"We are thrilled to honor these remarkable individuals," said CEO and Founder Mr. Marc Lilly. "Their passion, expertise, and compassion have shaped the landscape of senior care. The Concierge Care Advisors Hall of Fame celebrates their legacy and inspires future generations."

The induction ceremony featured heartfelt speeches, a tribute slide show, and lunch. Attendees included employees of Concierge Care Advisors and family members who supported the work of these exceptional inductees.

Concierge Care Advisors remains committed to excellence, ensuring that seniors receive the highest quality care and support. The Hall of Fame serves as a beacon of inspiration for all those dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults.

Heather Souve, General Manager, Email: heather@conciergecareadvisors.com, Phone: (855) 444-7364

About Concierge Care Advisors: Concierge Care Advisors provides personalized senior living and care placement services, connecting families with the best living options for their loved ones. With a focus on compassion, integrity, and expertise, they empower seniors to thrive in their golden years.

