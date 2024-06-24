Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Uran-Renaissance - Warum Uran-Unternehmen jetzt die Gewinner der Zukunft sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.06.2024 12:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ojmar US, LLC.: Ojmar Introduces the All-New OTS20 Batteryless: The Smart Lock That Powers Itself

No batteries. No wires. No maintenance.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Ojmar, a leading manufacturer of smart locks, today announces the launch of a new electronic lock, the OTS®20 Batteryless - the first RFID lock that powers itself. The award-winning OTS®20 Batteryless introduces a groundbreaking innovation - Push Power Technology. When the lock is operated, with a simple push, it generates its own energy. Say goodbye to costly battery replacements and ongoing upkeep.

OTS20 Batteryless with Push Power Technology

OTS20 Batteryless with Push Power Technology
No batteries. No wires. No maintenance.

No batteries, no wires, no maintenance. The OTS®20 Batteryless is designed to be hassle-free. The self-contained, compact form factor makes installing the lock on locker doors, medical cart drawers, or asset management cabinets a breeze. Your facility manager won't have to worry about monitoring each lock's power level or network connection after setup because the OTS®20 Batteryless operates autonomously.

Eco-friendly by design, the OTS®20 Batteryless lock uses 56% less plastic than standard locks. It's made with recyclable plastics and it's entirely recyclable, underscoring Ojmar's commitment to sustainability. OTS®20 Batteryless is the green choice for any corporate office or fitness center looking to offset their carbon emission.

The OTS®20 Batteryless Top Features:

Self-Powered: Utilizes Push Power technology to generate its own energy when operated.

Sustainable: Fully recyclable components, no batteries, or wires, reducing environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Maintenance-Free: No battery replacement or maintenance required, saving time and resources.

Easy Installation: Simplified installation process due to the absence of hardwiring and batteries, user-friendly operation.

Supported technologies: RFID, NFC, Mifare Classic, Mifare Ultralight, Mifare DESFire, and NFC without firmware updates.

Enhanced Security: Encrypted data transmission for maximum protection.

Easy to use: Users love how effortless the OTS®20 Batteryless is to use.

Water and dust Resistant: Designed to be durable indoors and out.

Ojmar's award-winning OTS®20 Batteryless is a leap forward in smart lock technology, offering a no batteries, no wire, and no maintenance experience. It's easy to install, easy to use, and represents a smart investment for any organization looking to secure their assets while contributing positively to the environment. The OTS®20 Batteryless is available now, leading the charge in sustainable security solutions. For more information about the OTS®20 Batteryless, visit ojmar.us/product/ots20-batteryless, call us at (949) 419-6776, or email us at sales@ojmar.us.

Ojmar has established itself as a leader in innovative smart locking solutions, offering a range of locks from mechanical cam locks to smartphone-connected, Bluetooth locks. With a rich heritage and deep expertise in product engineering, Ojmar's commitment to quality is evident in its robust R&D efforts and industry recognition, resulting in over 80 patents. The company's latest offering, the OTS®20 Batteryless smart lock, epitomizes its dedication to innovation and sustainability. Ojmar's forward-thinking approach is not only ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction but is reflected in its environmentally conscious products. As Ojmar continues to advance the lock industry, it remains the go-to choice for secure, stylish, and sustainable locking solutions globally.

Contact Information

Scott Borland
Marketing Coordinator, North America
sborland@ojmar.us
(949) 419-6791

Grant Macdonald
Managing Director
gmacdonald@ojmar.us
(949) 419-6788

Mikel Lancho
Marketing & Communication Manager, International
mlancho@ojmar.com
+34 943748484 EXT: 105

SOURCE: Ojmar US, LLC.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.