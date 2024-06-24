Ojmar US, LLC.: Ojmar Introduces the All-New OTS20 Batteryless: The Smart Lock That Powers Itself

No batteries. No wires. No maintenance.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Ojmar, a leading manufacturer of smart locks, today announces the launch of a new electronic lock, the OTS®20 Batteryless - the first RFID lock that powers itself. The award-winning OTS®20 Batteryless introduces a groundbreaking innovation - Push Power Technology. When the lock is operated, with a simple push, it generates its own energy. Say goodbye to costly battery replacements and ongoing upkeep.

OTS20 Batteryless with Push Power Technology

No batteries. No wires. No maintenance.

No batteries, no wires, no maintenance. The OTS®20 Batteryless is designed to be hassle-free. The self-contained, compact form factor makes installing the lock on locker doors, medical cart drawers, or asset management cabinets a breeze. Your facility manager won't have to worry about monitoring each lock's power level or network connection after setup because the OTS®20 Batteryless operates autonomously.

Eco-friendly by design, the OTS®20 Batteryless lock uses 56% less plastic than standard locks. It's made with recyclable plastics and it's entirely recyclable, underscoring Ojmar's commitment to sustainability. OTS®20 Batteryless is the green choice for any corporate office or fitness center looking to offset their carbon emission.

The OTS®20 Batteryless Top Features:

Self-Powered: Utilizes Push Power technology to generate its own energy when operated.

Sustainable: Fully recyclable components, no batteries, or wires, reducing environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Maintenance-Free: No battery replacement or maintenance required, saving time and resources.

Easy Installation: Simplified installation process due to the absence of hardwiring and batteries, user-friendly operation.

Supported technologies: RFID, NFC, Mifare Classic, Mifare Ultralight, Mifare DESFire, and NFC without firmware updates.

Enhanced Security: Encrypted data transmission for maximum protection.

Easy to use: Users love how effortless the OTS®20 Batteryless is to use.

Water and dust Resistant: Designed to be durable indoors and out.

Ojmar's award-winning OTS®20 Batteryless is a leap forward in smart lock technology, offering a no batteries, no wire, and no maintenance experience. It's easy to install, easy to use, and represents a smart investment for any organization looking to secure their assets while contributing positively to the environment. The OTS®20 Batteryless is available now, leading the charge in sustainable security solutions. For more information about the OTS®20 Batteryless, visit ojmar.us/product/ots20-batteryless, call us at (949) 419-6776, or email us at sales@ojmar.us.

Ojmar has established itself as a leader in innovative smart locking solutions, offering a range of locks from mechanical cam locks to smartphone-connected, Bluetooth locks. With a rich heritage and deep expertise in product engineering, Ojmar's commitment to quality is evident in its robust R&D efforts and industry recognition, resulting in over 80 patents. The company's latest offering, the OTS®20 Batteryless smart lock, epitomizes its dedication to innovation and sustainability. Ojmar's forward-thinking approach is not only ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction but is reflected in its environmentally conscious products. As Ojmar continues to advance the lock industry, it remains the go-to choice for secure, stylish, and sustainable locking solutions globally.

