Ojmar US, LLC.: Ojmar Introduces the All-New OTS20 Batteryless: The Smart Lock That Powers Itself

No batteries. No wires. No maintenance.
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Ojmar, a leading manufacturer of smart locks, today announces the launch of a new electronic lock, the OTS®20 Batteryless - the first RFID lock that powers itself. The award-winning OTS®20 Batteryless introduces a groundbreaking innovation - Push Power Technology. When the lock is operated, with a simple push, it generates its own energy. Say goodbye to costly battery replacements and ongoing upkeep.
No batteries, no wires, no maintenance. The OTS®20 Batteryless is designed to be hassle-free. The self-contained, compact form factor makes installing the lock on locker doors, medical cart drawers, or asset management cabinets a breeze. Your facility manager won't have to worry about monitoring each lock's power level or network connection after setup because the OTS®20 Batteryless operates autonomously.
Eco-friendly by design, the OTS®20 Batteryless lock uses 56% less plastic than standard locks. It's made with recyclable plastics and it's entirely recyclable, underscoring Ojmar's commitment to sustainability. OTS®20 Batteryless is the green choice for any corporate office or fitness center looking to offset their carbon emission.
The OTS®20 Batteryless Top Features:
Self-Powered: Utilizes Push Power technology to generate its own energy when operated.
Sustainable: Fully recyclable components, no batteries, or wires, reducing environmental impact and carbon footprint.
Maintenance-Free: No battery replacement or maintenance required, saving time and resources.
Easy Installation: Simplified installation process due to the absence of hardwiring and batteries, user-friendly operation.
Supported technologies: RFID, NFC, Mifare Classic, Mifare Ultralight, Mifare DESFire, and NFC without firmware updates.
Enhanced Security: Encrypted data transmission for maximum protection.
Easy to use: Users love how effortless the OTS®20 Batteryless is to use.
Water and dust Resistant: Designed to be durable indoors and out.
Ojmar's award-winning OTS®20 Batteryless is a leap forward in smart lock technology, offering a no batteries, no wire, and no maintenance experience. It's easy to install, easy to use, and represents a smart investment for any organization looking to secure their assets while contributing positively to the environment. The OTS®20 Batteryless is available now, leading the charge in sustainable security solutions. For more information about the OTS®20 Batteryless, visit ojmar.us/product/ots20-batteryless, call us at (949) 419-6776, or email us at sales@ojmar.us.
Ojmar has established itself as a leader in innovative smart locking solutions, offering a range of locks from mechanical cam locks to smartphone-connected, Bluetooth locks. With a rich heritage and deep expertise in product engineering, Ojmar's commitment to quality is evident in its robust R&D efforts and industry recognition, resulting in over 80 patents. The company's latest offering, the OTS®20 Batteryless smart lock, epitomizes its dedication to innovation and sustainability. Ojmar's forward-thinking approach is not only ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction but is reflected in its environmentally conscious products. As Ojmar continues to advance the lock industry, it remains the go-to choice for secure, stylish, and sustainable locking solutions globally.
Contact Information
Scott Borland
Marketing Coordinator, North America
sborland@ojmar.us
(949) 419-6791
Grant Macdonald
Managing Director
gmacdonald@ojmar.us
(949) 419-6788
Mikel Lancho
Marketing & Communication Manager, International
mlancho@ojmar.com
+34 943748484 EXT: 105
SOURCE: Ojmar US, LLC.
View the original press release on newswire.com.