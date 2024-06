Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 34/2024





Copenhagen, 24 June 2024





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 17 June - 21 June 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,287,093 483,230,474 17-Jun-24 35,000 95.95 3,358,250 18-Jun-24 35,000 96.95 3,393,208 19-Jun-24 35,000 97.10 3,398,500 20-Jun-24 37,240 96.97 3,611,234 21-Jun-24 23,787 96.95 2,306,183 Total, 17 Jun - 21 Jun 2024 166,027 96.78 16,067,379 Bought from CAF, 21 Jun 2024* 75,404 96.78 7,297,275 Bought from CWO, 21 Jun 2024* 34,774 96.78 3,365,278 Accumulated, under the programme 4,563,298 509,960,406

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 17 June - 21 June 2024 is

attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 3,945,047 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.59% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

