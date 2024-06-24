Ireland's solar capacity has almost doubled in the space of one year, largely driven by utility-scale projects of 5 MW or more. In 2023, the country had 349 MW of utility-scale solar across seven projects, but this has since increased to 594 MW across 13 installations. A new report by the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) describes the country's surge in utility-scale solar projects as "remarkable. " The growth has contributed to Ireland's overall increase in solar capacity, from 680 MW in 2023 to 1,185 MW today. The expansion in solar capacity is enough to annually power 280,000 homes ...

