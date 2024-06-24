Researchers from Iraq have used computational fluid dynamics to simulate the operation of a 100 W panel with ground cooling. The proposed technique was reportedly able to reduce panel temperature by up to 28%, with power generation increasing by up to 6. 5%. A group of Iraqi scientists has investigated the usage of ground-source energy to cool PV panels and has found this solution could result in a significant reduction in the module operating temperature. The researchers simulated a setup with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) algorithms. CFD is a branch of fluid mechanics that uses numerical ...

