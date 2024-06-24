Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Acquires Option on World Class Copper-Nickel Exploration Portfolio in Duluth Complex Minnesota

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CNSX:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FRA:J48)(WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated February 6, 2024 and May 13, 2024, that it has acquired an option (the "Option") to earn an 80% interest in the 8,460-hectare (84.6 square kilometre (km)) South Contact Zone Project, targeting copper (Cu), nickel (Ni)-platinum group element (PGE) mineralization pursuant to a definitive agreement with Encampment Minerals Inc.

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Green Bridge, commented "Thanks to the strong support of existing and new shareholders, Green Bridge has been able to fund exploration work to commence imminently in Minnesota. The June 19th, 2024 closing of a private placement satisfies the final condition of closing on the option agreement. We are thrilled to partner with EMI and thankful to their teams for giving Green Bridge the opportunity to explore a first class package of properties in the highly prolific Duluth Mineral Complex. The Duluth Complex in Northern Minnesota is one of the largest undeveloped mineral deposits in the world richly endowed with copper, nickel and other metals.1 We very much look forward to announcing our exploration plans highlighting the quality of the targets and strategic mission for the next 12 months."

The material terms of the Option, as well as a description of the South Contact Zone Project are contained in the Company's news release dated February 6, 2024.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

