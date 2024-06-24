Envela Corporation: Four Nines Opens Flagship Store in Phoenix

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its innovative retail brand, Four Nines, opened its latest store in Phoenix, Arizona.

"As we continue to expand our retail presence, our team remains laser focused on delivering exceptional experiences and value for our customers. Our store experience is defined by our team of experts and exceptional services, distinguishing us from others in the industry. We are excited to announce the opening of our largest store in Arizona, which will provide an expanded range of products and services for both buyers and sellers," stated Allison DeStefano, Head of Envela's Consumer Division. "We are confident in our strategic direction and look forward to bringing the Four Nines experience to even more customers. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we continue to grow."

Now Open for Business

Our flagship store located at 6030 N 19th Avenue - opening June 24, 2024 (Monday-Saturday, 10-6).

The 6,000 square-foot store in Phoenix, Arizona focuses on sustainability and the circular economy. It is situated in a prime location with high visibility, located two miles north of the central business district. The store is conveniently located just one mile east of the Black Canyon Freeway (I-17) and three miles west of Highway 51. Facing 19th Avenue, a major north/south thoroughfare, it is close to the intersection of W Bethany Home Road, a main east/west thoroughfare.

About Four Nines

Four Nines is a luxury retail destination offering exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and an inviting store atmosphere. Specializing in jewelry, diamonds & engagement, bullion & coins, fine timepieces, accessories, and watch & jewelry repair. Four Nines offers a curated selection of top brands and current trends. Customers can expect an elevated shopping experience with a wide range of luxury handbags, jewelry, watches, and rare coins available for purchase. With a focus on sustainability and authenticity, Four Nines strives to make high-end products more approachable while providing expert guidance and educational resources to ensure customers make well-informed decisions. Whether customers are looking to invest in precious metals, find a unique piece of jewelry, or repair a beloved watch, Four Nines supports a circular economy by giving new life to pieces.

Follow us on Instagram @fourninesjewelry. Four Nines is a trademark of Four Nines, with all rights reserved. For further details about Four Nines, please head to our website: www.fournines.com.

About Envela

Envela a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. We execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on our strengths rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Stacey

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

