Black Book Market Research: Top Finance & Revenue Cycle Solutions to Be Showcased at HFMA Annual Meeting, June 24-28, Announced by Black Book Research

This week's HFMA Annual Meeting's Exhibit Hall features 24 of the top-performing finance and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, as identified by the latest Black Book Research user survey. Attendees can expect to see the standout solutions that have been recognized for their exceptional performance, ROI, client experience, loyalty, and satisfaction.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / At the Healthcare Financial Management Association's annual conference in Las Vegas, Black Book Research recognizes the top technology and managed services RCM companies, based on the industry's largest client survey of healthcare providers.





Black Book, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced competitive intelligence and buyer opinions for the healthcare technology and outsourcing sectors, announces the 2024 RCM awards for the highest financial system user experience and satisfaction.

Doug Brown, President of Black Book, stated, "Black Book is committed to conducting innovative research, customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, and analyzing strategic buyer issues in the revenue cycle management market, all without vendor influence or financial affiliations. This is an exciting period for us at Black Book as we are launching unparalleled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most comprehensive client satisfaction database, advanced reporting functionalities, and a knowledge management system that allows customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real-time."

Between January and June this year, nearly seven thousand financial technology users participated in a comprehensive crowdsourced survey. This extensive polling assessed vendors on eighteen qualitative key performance indicators. The evaluation was conducted from a diverse group of professionals, including Chief Financial Officers, Business Office Management and Support Staff, Analysts, Accountants, and users of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) systems. This robust and thorough assessment ensures a well-rounded perspective on vendor performance, reflecting the collective insights of those directly engaged with financial technology solutions in hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory and ancillary organizations, payviders, health systems and networks,

The vendors who attained the highest scores for outstanding client experience, as showcased at the HFMA 2024 trade show, are recognized below along with their respective exhibit hall booth numbers. These vendors have demonstrated exceptional performance and customer satisfaction, securing their distinguished presence at this prominent event. The program for this year's event highlights seven pertinent RCM themes, providing valuable insights and discussions relevant to the current landscape of revenue cycle management.

"These top-performing vendors have set a high standard in the industry, ensuring that attendees can engage with and learn from the best in financial and RCM technology solutions at HFMA2024. The event promises to be an enriching experience, focusing on cutting-edge innovations and strategies to drive efficiency and effectiveness in healthcare financial management," said Brown.

Here is the list of recognized vendors with the solutions they were client-rated as #1 and their exhibit hall booth numbers:

WAYSTAR (Booth 119)

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE, HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS/CHAINS/IDN

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE, LARGE HOSPITALS & ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTERS

HOSPITAL CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

PATIENT PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

PHYSICIAN CLEARINGHOUSE SERVICES, 5-10 PRACTITIONERS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MRO CORP (Booth 719)

RELEASE OF INFORMATION & SECURE PROVIDER DATA EXCHANGE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ENABLECOMP (Booth 701)

SPECIALTY RCM SOLUTIONS

COMPLEX CLAIMS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



CAREPAYMENT (Booth 1050)

PATIENT FINANCING & MEDICAL LOAN SOLUTIONS

PATIENT FINANCIAL ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



INOVALON (Booth 331)

PROVIDER RCM INTELLIGENCE & ANALYTICS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPERIAN (Booth 212)

CONTRACT MANAGEMENT & OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS

FINANCIAL PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS

PHYSICIAN CLEARINGHOUSE SERVICES, LARGE GROUP PRACTITIONERS

DENIAL & CLAIMS MANAGEMENT OUTSOURCING, HEALTH SYSTEMS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

KNOWTION (Booth 425)

REVENUE RECOVERY & ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FINTHRIVE (Booth 225)

CHARGEMASTER & PRICE TRANSPARENCY SOLUTIONS

REVENUE CHARGE INTEGRITY & BILLING COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, COMMUNITY HOSPITALS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MEDEANALYTICS (Booth 1044)

COST ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS

BENCHMARKING & COMPARATIVE ANALYTICS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORACLE (Booth 1131)

ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SOLUTIONS (ERP)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TRUBRIDGE (Booth 131)

COMMUNITY HOSPITAL PATIENT ACCOUNTING

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE, SMALL/RURAL & CRITICAL ACCESS HOSPITALS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

VERADIGM (Booth 1107)

PHYSICIAN CLEARINGHOUSE SERVICES, SMALL PRACTICES & PRACTITIONERS

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE, AMBULATORY CARE & PHYSICIAN PRACTICES

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING SERVICES, LARGE PHYSICIAN PRACTICES

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

AVAILITY (Booth 141)

PHYSICIAN CLEARINGHOUSE SERVICES, LARGE GROUPS & PRACTITIONERS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SAP CONCUR (Booth 836)

FINANCIAL DATA REPORTING & VISUALIZATION SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

QGENDA (Booth 1046)

STAFF SCHEDULING SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

THE SSI GROUP (Booth 622)

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE, COMMUNITY HOSPITALS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONIFER (Booth 213)

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, SMALL, RURAL & CRITICAL ACCESS HOSPITALS & SYSTEMS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ATHENAHEALTH (Booth 509)

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, SMALL PHYSICIAN PRACTICES

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ZOLL DATA (Booth 905)

INSURANCE DISCOVERY

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

STREAMLINE HEALTH (Booth 814)

REVENUE CYCLE WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS, INPATIENT PROVIDERS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

HURON (Booth 401)

REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT IT ADVISORY

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

DELOITTE (Booth 529)

RCM TRANFORMATION CONSULTANCY

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CERECORE (Booth 525)

RCM IT & INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGED SERVICES

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RL DATIX (Booth 808)

FINANCIAL GOVERNANCE, COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For a full list of Black Book's top-ranked RCM and financial solutions category leaders, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare decision-makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, health plans, and other interested sectors of the insurance technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

Merger & Acquisition Today magazine named Black Book the "2024 Best Data Collection Company in the US" after they recorded responses from two hundred thousand qualified survey participants in the first half of 2024. Additionally, Black Book received the "2024 Best Healthcare Marketing and Sales Software" (SAMMY Award) for launching their user experience database platform this year, catering to industry IT, outsourcing, capital equipment, consultants, and startup companies.

The Black Book database, the largest user opinion poll in healthcare IT, contains over 2,500,000 perspectives on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technologies, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance. This database is continually updated with thousands of new opinions each week throughout the year. For detailed information on methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com

