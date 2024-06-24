Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company and anu Execute Commercial Agreement to Develop Groundbreaking Indoor Produce Growing Solutions

The anu patented growing technology to be integrated with eko Solutions' customized up-cycled shipping containers to maximize crop output on a small footprint.

Land Betterment, a Certified B Corp focused on innovative environmental solutions and anu, an ag-tech innovator, are thrilled to jointly announce they have entered into a commercialization partnership to build and sell autonomous fresh produce growing systems in eko Solutions' customized up-cycled 20-foot shipping containers. eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company.

eko Solutions, with its expertise in modular construction through up-cycling shipping containers into innovative building solutions, is joining forces with anu to revolutionize sustainable agriculture. Led by President Peter Rodriguez, eko Solutions is ramping up the production of Pure Produce® Container Farms. Meanwhile, anu, under the leadership of co-founders Scott Massey CEO and Ivan Ball CTO, along with VP of Research Dr. Sven Nelson, leverages its advanced Rotary Aeroponics® technology. This system, which simplifies farming and requires no prior experience, is enhanced by nearly $2 million in grants from the National Science Foundation and other state and federal agencies.

The anu technology, developed over the past seven years and validated in various residential, educational, and humanitarian settings, features user-friendly and sustainable, compostable seed pods that offer a seamless, "Keurig-like" farming experience. Together, anu and eko Solutions enable the autonomous growth of fresh produce in a controlled environment, using less energy and space, thereby empowering communities and institutions with sustainable agricultural solutions.

Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment Co-Founder and President and Scott Massey, anu Co-Founder and CEO

"We are very excited to bring this partnership to the marketplace and together, we can enable users to grow fresh produce near or at the point of consumption on a smaller footprint. Potential markets served include, food desserts, local and national grocery chains and educational programs," said Kirk Taylor, Co-Founder and President of Land Betterment. "Our rigorous R&D revealed that anu's vertical aeroponic towers with rotary processes not only increase yields but also enhance power efficiencies. The anu near-autonomous operations minimize human involvement. Their comprehensive IP and manufacturing expertise made them the ideal partner," concluded Kirk.

"Global food insecurity is on the rise and according to the United Nations, approximately 13% of the food produced for humans globally was lost between harvest and retail. Food loss is often a result of fresh crops spoilage that never makes it off the farm. Other issues might arise due to poor-quality crops, inefficient supply chains or harvest disruption which leaves fresh produce to spoil. This doesn't even consider populations who are unable to consistently access fresh, nutritionally dense food at markets or stores," said Ivan Ball, anu Co-Founder.

Pure Produce® Container Farms

Indoor farming is transforming environmental and societal sustainability with Pure Produce®, which offers superior nutrition, flavor, and food safety far beyond that of organic produce. Farming with anu's innovative technology slashes water usage by 90%, completely eliminates the need for pesticides and preservatives, and significantly cuts carbon emissions. By replacing traditional produce supply chains and centralized farming with modular, up-cycled shipping containers, anu reduces energy and construction-related scope 3 emissions, emissions that come from activities that an organization indirectly affects in its value chain but does not own or control. Moreover, anu's advanced compostable seed pods virtually eliminate potent greenhouse gasses like methane and nitrous oxide by preventing fertilizer runoff and reducing landfill waste.

Following significant funding-a $194,197 NSF TECP grant and a $200,000 Indiana Smart Manufacturing Grant, anu is scaling up automated seed pod production. The first Pure Produce® Container has been delivered to anu headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, with plans to donate surplus harvests to local food desert relief programs.

Scott Massey, recently named to Forbes 30 under 30 and leader of his team in the victorious Agrinovus 2024 HungerTech Challenge, emphasized the broader impacts of their work: "This venture not only represents a major commercial milestone but also a significant step towards addressing the nutritional deficiencies driving our nation's $2 trillion healthcare expenditure, which doesn't even account for lost worker productivity. Our technology enables communities, especially those affected in food deserts, to achieve self-sufficiency in production of locally grown nutrient rich fresh produce. A lack of nutrition is actually the major factor in many common health issues throughout the country. Pure Produce® gives new meaning to the idiom 'Let healthy food be thy medicine." He added, "Our partnership with Land Betterment will be instrumental in alleviating this global problem. We are excited to implement our aeroponic technology-aeroponics is a form of hydroponics developed by NASA for growing fresh produce in space that grows food three times faster and uses 90% less water than traditional methods-into Land Betterment's eko Solutions customized up-cycled shipping containers."

Scott Massey and Ivan Ball, Co-Founders of anu and Purdue Polytechnic Institute graduates, have developed innovative produce growing technology which allows for nearly autonomous operations, eliminating potential contamination. Not only is there minimal human involvement but there are no risks from weather as all the growing takes place in a controlled environment. With the use of AI, the growing towers can be optimized to maximize increased output. Anu innovations address criticisms of high-power consumption leveled against the traditional controlled-environment agriculture industry. It reduces the total number of LEDs needed to illuminate the aeroponic tower expanding outer plant canopy which reduces energy consumption while improving yield.

eko Solutions has been rapidly expanding its up-cycled shipping container product line and offers a range of sustainable and energy-efficient dwelling solutions, including mobile workstations, bathrooms, dog grooming units, containerized food stands, farms, hunting retreats, and homes. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

About anu

anu (Heliponix, LLC, previously gropod®) is a dedicated health and wellness brand platform, committed to bringing the simplicity and purity of growing fresh produce closer to consumers. Our highly efficient and sustainable Rotary Aeroponics® technology supports a "Nespresso for plants' business model, offering a straightforward and recurring seed pod subscription service to help you cultivate Pure Produce® that not only sets a new standard for nutrition and flavor, but also food safety. Founded by a team of former NASA research engineers from Purdue University, anu is now taking steps to bring these advanced technologies into everyday living spaces and commercial settings, supported by funding from the Purdue University Research Foundation Venture Capital Fund, the National Science Foundation for the development of our computer vision AI, and the State of Indiana Manufacturing Grants to enhance our production capabilities. Anu is aiming to become the largest farm in the world based on the collective yield output of these decentralized systems, without owning any land. Connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing, and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial, farming and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations follow eko on the following social platforms - Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram Tik Tok and YouTube or visit eko's website - www.ekosolutionsllc.com.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

