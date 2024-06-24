Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - The lawn care industry is witnessing a significant transformation with the introduction of TerraMow, an AI-powered lawn mower designed to simplify and enhance the mowing experience. TerraMow's cutting-edge technology promises to address common challenges associated with traditional lawn care, such as complicated setups and manual labor.

TerraMow: Ultimate Wire-free AI Vision Robotic Mower

Image Credit: Albert Cai



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8456/213256_a306de3a24fe383c_001full.jpg

"One of the most remarkable features of TerraMow is its wire-free design, which eliminates the need for intricate wiring, RTK, and complex installations," said Harry Zhang of TerraMow. "This advancement streamlines the setup process, allowing for a quick and hassle-free deployment."

TerraMow's TerraVision system, powered by three high-resolution cameras, accurately maps the lawn's layout, providing an intelligent and autonomous mowing solution. TerraMow excels in autonomous lawn mapping and real-time obstacle avoidance. The TerraVision system utilizes advanced AI algorithms to create detailed maps of the lawn, ensuring precise and efficient mowing paths. This technology also enables TerraMow to navigate around obstacles seamlessly, reducing the risk of collisions and enhancing overall safety. The mower has the ability to detect and avoid animals and other objects, which allows the mower to interact safely and harmoniously with the environment.

Equipped with smart path planning technology, TerraMow ensures optimal mowing efficiency. The system's ability to mow in parallel paths and trim edges precisely results in a uniformly manicured lawn. Additionally, TerraMow offers multiple mowing modes, including standard, spot, and multi-base, to cater to varying lawn care needs. Designed to handle slopes of up to 45% (24°) and featuring IPX6 waterproofing, TerraMow is built to endure tough conditions while delivering consistent performance.

The TerraMow app provides comprehensive control over the mowing process. Users can schedule mowing sessions, define specific zones, and establish no-go areas through a user-friendly interface. The app's integration of GPS and cellular connectivity enhances security by enabling real-time tracking and anti-theft measures. This feature provides an additional layer of protection, ensuring peace of mind for owners.

TerraMow represents a significant advancement in the lawn care industry, offering a blend of AI technology and user-centric design. By addressing common pain points and providing a seamless mowing experience, TerraMow sets a new standard for autonomous lawn care solutions. As the demand for smart home technologies continues to grow, TerraMow is well-positioned to lead the way in transforming how lawns are maintained and managed.

About TerraMow

On June 11, the company celebrated TerraMow's fifth anniversary at Muxin. The company's journey began with a group of dedicated robotics enthusiasts who shared a dream of making intelligent robots a reality in every home. The company originated from DJI, the world's largest civilian drone company, leading the way in drone visual intelligence, affecting millions of people around the world.

Switching to Muxin, the company's focus turned to innovative smart home robots, integrating cutting-edge visual perception sensors and navigation systems to inject unprecedented intelligence into the project. Notable innovations include the advanced three-eye AI vision system on flagship cleaning robot models such as Eufy S1 Pro, Noesis Florio, and Rowenta X-Plorer 240 AI+, as well as the wireless AI vision robot TerraMow.

With your support, the company will continue its mission to bring intelligent robots into homes around the world, one step closer to realizing this shared vision.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Contact person: Harry Zhang

Email: support@terramow.com

Phone number: +86 15899775303

https://www.terramow.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213256

SOURCE: Prestige Perfections Limited