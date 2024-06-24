Anzeige
Montag, 24.06.2024
ChallengerX Plc - Allotment of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Allotment of shares

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, confirms the allotment of 9,440,000 at £0.0045 per share with consideration being the settlement of liabilities owed by the Company.

Application for the shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange will be made retrospectively when the current suspension of the Company's ordinary shares on AQSE is lifted.

Total Voting Rights

Following allotment, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 432,580,556 ordinary shares of GBP 0.001 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

For further information, visit: https://challengerx.io/

The Directors of CX accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjmay@city-westminster.com
Stuart Adam, CFOsjadam@city-westminster.com

