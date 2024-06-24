Kerr Dental: Kerr Introduces OptiBond Universal 360

A Universal Bonding Agent for a Simpler Process and Exceptional Bond Strength

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Kerr Dental is proud to introduce OptiBond Universal 360, the next generation of best-selling OptiBond Universal. This bonding agent is specifically formulated to provide reliable bond strength to all surfaces and substrates, including zirconia, gold, base metal alloys, alumina, lithium disilicate (e.max), titanium, PFM, and PFZ. Unlike similar products on the market, it doesn't require a separate ceramic or metal primer.





OptiBond Universal 360

OptiBond Universal 360 Bottle and Unidose





OptiBond Universal 360 is truly a one-bottle solution that's compatible with self-etch, selective-etch, and total-etch techniques for both direct and indirect restorations. Kerr's patented GPDM, MDP, and Proprietary Ternary Solvent System, with water, acetone, and ethanol allow dental practices to reduce technique sensitivity and application time, without compromising bond strength.

The all-new, ergonomic bottle design significantly improves ease of use. It ensures dental professionals only need one hand for opening, dispensing, and closing. They can use the dropper to deliver a precise drop size at every application, minimizing waste and increasing efficiency.

Since OptiBond Universal 360 combines etching, priming, and bonding and works well with as little as one coat without auxiliary products, it can also help dental practices save on inventory costs. Also, the bottle may be stored at ambient temperature and doesn't need to be refrigerated.

In addition, Universal 360 penetrates the tooth optimally, reducing post-op sensitivity risk and increasing patient satisfaction.

"OptiBond Universal 360 seems to have a stronger bond than the other bonding agent I have been using," says Dr. Floyd Garrett. "I've previously had trouble with adhesion and esthetics when using [another leading bonding agent], but I've had none of the same issues when using the new OptiBond! I plan on switching to OptiBond Universal 360 as my go to bonding agent!"

OptiBond Universal 360 is now available. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit go.kerrdental.com/optibond360.

