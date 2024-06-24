ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: ConnectM and Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form S-4

~ Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination to be Held on July 10 ~

~ Upon Closing, the Combined Company is Expected to Trade on Nasdaq Under the Ticker "CNTM" ~

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated clean energy technology and solutions provider for buildings (residential and light commercial) and all-electric OEMs, and Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MCAC) ("MCAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective MCAC's registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") in connection with ConnectM's and MCAC's previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination"). MCAC has also filed with the SEC the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to, among other things, approve the Business Combination with ConnectM.

The Special Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast at https://cstproxy.com/montereycapital/2024 on July 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. for MCAC stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2024 (the "Record Date"), at which MCAC's stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon proposals to approve the Business Combination and related matters.

The Business Combination is expected to close after the Special Meeting, subject to obtaining requisite stockholder approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions in the business combination agreement and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing of the Business Combination, the post-closing company will be renamed "ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc." and its common stock and warrants are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "CNTM" and "CNTMW," respectively. The entity currently named "ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc." will be renamed "ConnectM Operations, Inc." and operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the publicly traded entity.

Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM, commented, "Today's announcement represents a critical step towards our goal of ConnectM becoming a publicly traded company, as we advance to the special meeting. We are determined and committed to our long-term growth strategy, focused on value creation for all constituents."

"It has been a pleasure working with Bhaskar and the entire ConnectM team as we have reached this critical phase in both ConnectM and MCAC's respective businesses," commented Bala Padmakumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MCAC. "I look forward to working with Bhaskar and the ConnectM team as I maintain an active role as the Vice-Chairman of the combined entity's board."

On January 3, 2023, ConnectM and MCAC previously announced their execution of a definitive Business Combination agreement. MCAC stockholders are urged to read the proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for the unanimous recommendation by MCAC's Board of Directors that stockholders vote "FOR" the Business Combination proposal. Your vote "FOR" the Business Combination is important, no matter how many shares you own. If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact Okapi Partners, MCAC's proxy solicitor, by telephone at 1-844-343-2623 or by email at info@okapipartners.com. MCAC stockholders who hold shares in "street name" (i.e., stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a clean energy technology and solutions provider for residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling and transportation. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM believes they are making electrification more user friendly, more affordable, more precise, and more socially impactful. To that end, they have built a vertically integrated company with wholly-owned service networks and the full technology stack to power them. ConnectM customers are able to reduce their energy dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs and carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectm.com/.

About Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation

MCAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. MCAC is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Bala Padmakumar, Executive Vice President and Director, Vivek Soni and Company's Chief Financial Officer Daniel Davis. For more information, please visit: https://montereycap.com/

Advisors

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. ("Mintz") is serving as legal counsel to MCAC in the transaction. Polsinelli P.C. ("Polsinelli") is serving as legal counsel to ConnectM in the transaction. EF Hutton LLC is serving as the Capital Markets Advisor in the transaction.

