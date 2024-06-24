Protecting Customers' Data is Our Top Priority

Visionect, a leading developer of e-paper digital display solutions, is proud to announce that the Certification Body of TÜV SÜD Management Service GmbH has certified its Information Security Management System. This certification, based on the "Statement of Applicability," covers the following areas: information security in the development, production, maintenance, and sale of ultra-low-power digital display solutions and workplace management software applications. An audit was conducted, confirming that Visionect meets the requirements of DIN EN ISO/IEC 27001:2017. This certification demonstrates Visionect's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security, which also applies to their brand Joan Workplace Experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624390755/en/

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems. It guarantees that the company has the most robust information security standards in place and that this system respects all the best practices and principles that cover everything from assessing people and policies to the latest technologies.

"We pursued ISO27001 certification to formalize our longstanding commitment to security and the safeguarding of our customers' information. This initiative has enhanced our internal processes, thereby strengthening our valued clients' trust in our reliability," said Luka Birsa, co-founder and CTO of Visionect

Security has always been at the forefront of Visionect's priorities. By proactively identifying and addressing any potential vulnerabilities, the company is committed to staying ahead and ensuring its systems remain secure, compliant, and trustworthy. With the ISO certification, Visionect has proved the company can be trusted to handle your data with integrity and confidentiality.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certificate applies also to Joan Workplace Experience brand. It gives Joan a competitive edge, as most similar solutions on the market lack this validation, ensuring not only quality but also reliability in its workplace solutions.

About Visionect

Visionect (https://www.visionect.com/) is the global pioneer in ultra-low-power e-Paper display solutions, backed by nearly 20 years of experience. Its mission is to provide digital signage solutions that blend functionality, simplicity, and sustainability.

A brand of Visionect, Joan Workplace Experience (https://getjoan.com/) is an all-in-one platform of connected workplace solutions. Joan has won multiple awards for meeting room scheduler design and was named the #1 room booking software for 2023 by G2. Their proprietary ePaper room schedulers and solutions are utilized by many Fortune 500 companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624390755/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiry:

Ana Krizmancic

ana.krizmancic@visionect.com

+38631899850