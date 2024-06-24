LSEB Creative Corp.: LSEB Creative Corp Announces Successful Miami Swim Week Visit

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company"), a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, is pleased to announce that its directors have returned from a successful visit to Miami Swim Week. The primary achieved objectives of this trip were to establish connections with similar companies for potential collaborations that could enhance brand exposure, and to engage with numerous industry professionals who could offer significant future benefits to the Company. Additionally, the visit aimed to evaluate the potential advantages of participating in Miami Swim Week events in the future, ensuring that any new initiatives are well aligned with our business plan and target audience. We remain committed to continually assessing all aspects of our marketing budget to ensure we maximize the return on our selected initiatives.

This visit to Miami Swim Week provided invaluable insights and opportunities for LSEB Creative Corp., as we seek to expand our market share and strengthen our brand. By engaging with peers and industry leaders, the Company is positioned to explore strategic partnerships that can elevate our brand and extend our reach within the fashion industry.

"Our participation in Miami Swim Week was both enlightening and inspiring," stated Lauren Bentley, the Company's CEO. "We had the privilege of meeting with some incredible entrepreneurs in the swimwear industry, and these connections will undoubtedly play a role in our future endeavors. Visiting the events and evaluating the potential benefits of participating in Swim Week was key to ensuring that all future B2B and DTC marketing efforts are strategically targeted and yield the highest possible returns."

The Company's proactive approach in assessing trade shows, other industry events and potential collaborations underscores our dedication to optimizing our investments. LSEB Creative Corp. is committed to leveraging these experiences to refine our distribution and marketing strategies and enhance the overall brand presence.

The Company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders through strategic marketing efforts, innovative product design, and enhanced brand recognition.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp (OTC Pink: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion. With a commitment to excellence and creativity, LSEB Creative Corp continues to redefine the boundaries of style and luxury.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

