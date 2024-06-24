Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Carbonhound, a Toronto based SaaS platform that automates high-credibility climate impact reporting, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About Carbonhound

Carbonhound, a Toronto based Climatetech SaaS platform, automates high-credibility climate impact reporting through AI data collection to help mid-sized businesses compete in regulated and greening supply chains.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

The conference is not for profit. A donation will be made to a non-profit incubator to support the Canadian clean technology ecosystem.

For further information:

Lauren Chu

Growth

4377474787

lauren@carbonhound.com

https://carbonhound.com/

SOURCE: Canadian Climate Investor Conference