Israel's Ministry of Energy says it will exempt hybrid solar inverters from purchase tax and customs duties. It claims that these policy mechanisms will help during energy emergencies. The Israeli Ministry of Energy said in a recent statement that it plans to incentivize the use of hybrid solar inverters. Together with the Israeli Electricity Authority, it will drop purchase taxes and customs duties for inverters. "The installation of hybrid solar inverters will assist Israeli households, shared and private houses, public institutes, and commercial, industrial, and agricultural buildings," said ...

