Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Milestone Test Results for Wildfire Mitigation Technology

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), today announced the successful conclusion of critical independent testing of its Broken Conductor Protection Technology for Electric Transmission Systems.

The comprehensive testing, which included over fifty real-time-digital-simulations of broken conductors using varying voltage levels at different points of a transmission line, demonstrated the reliability and effectiveness of Camber's technology in de-energizing a broken conductor before it contacts the ground or a grounded structure, thereby preventing the conductor from being a source of ignition or a danger to life and property.

This testing was coordinated by Bridge View Resources, LLC ("BVR") and conducted at a laboratory of a nationally-recognized engineering firm that specializes in complex and diverse electrical transmission and distribution projects for investor-owned utilities, municipalities, rural cooperatives, and industrial clients.

Steven A. Greenberg, President of BVR, commented "The test results confirm the efficacy of this patented technology, as expected. We are extremely pleased to be working with Camber's team on key elements of the commercialization strategy for this industry-changing product."

Cost of Wildfires

According to the JEC Democratic Majority's analysis published in October, 2023, the total annual economic burden of wildfires in the United States is between $394 billion and $893 billion in damages annually, which is equivalent to between 2-4% of U.S. GDP. Solutions like Camber's broken conductor protection technology can assist with lowering this burden and, most importantly, increase public safety.

Patents in CEI's Wildfire Mitigation Portfolio

Technology owned by majority-owned subsidiaries of Camber is designed to be an integral component within existing grid protection systems, improving resiliency and reliability, eliminating the need for Public Safety Power Shutdown Programs, and significantly reducing the risk of fires and improving public safety.

About Bridge View Resources, LLC

BVR specializes in, among other things, upgrading and modernizing utility infrastructure and systems, and its founder, Steven Greenberg, has experience in implementing strategies, systems and solutions for sustainable facilities, products and services for energy infrastructure. Steven is a member of ASHRAE and previously served in board and/or executive committee positions for the California Alliance for Distributed Energy Resources, the Distributed Power Coalition of America, and the US Combined Heat and Power Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Polytechnic Institute.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented clean energy and carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent-pending proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Broken Conductor Protection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy

