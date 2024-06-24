Anzeige
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Premier American Uranium: Pure Portfolio Power!
The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group to Present at 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium on June 25

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / The OLB Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise announced today Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group and Patrick Smith, VP of Finance, will present at the Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:30 AM EDT. This virtual event will focus on the evolving fintech industry, featuring emerging companies within specialty finance, payments and real estate that have integrated advanced technology into their business models.

This event and its recorded replay are intended for institutions and members of M-Vest only. Those interested may sign up to become an M-Vest member https://m-vest.com/events/fintech-06252024

ABOUT M VEST LLC
M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation-D and Regulation-A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentation venues for public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs where they can talk about the latest developments in their respective industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a sister company to Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm. Headquartered in New York, the Firm provides a broad array of financial services including: investment banking, private wealth management, global institutional equity, fixed- income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research, and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). And is also a member of FINRA, SIPC, and the NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, please visit maximgrp.com.

About OLB Group, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to merchants in all 50 states. In addition, through its ownership of the Black 011 platform, OLB Group can provide its services to an additional network of 31,600 convenient stores and bodegas in the United States. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit

Contacts
OLB Group Investor Relations
Rick Lutz
ir@OLB.com
(212) 278-0900 Ext. 333

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

