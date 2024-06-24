Fresh Consulting Partners With Balanced Engineering to Propel Innovation in Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics for Nearshore OEMs and Global Suppliers

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Fresh Consulting, a Bellevue, Washington-based global innovation firm, announced a strategic partnership with Balanced Engineering LLC, a prominent engineering firm specializing in advanced automation and safety solutions for autonomous vehicles and off-road manufacturers.

The partnership's focus is delivering global automation and autonomy engineering alongside local implementation to the fast-growing vehicle engineering and manufacturing regions. As many industrial OEMs shift their operations to Mexico, Fresh and Balanced Engineering are positioning resources in Monterrey to accelerate the development of safe, leading-edge autonomous equipment for their clients.

The collaboration between Fresh Consulting and Balanced Engineering leverages each company's strengths to spearhead industrial AgTech innovation, particularly for autonomous vehicles and robotics. The partnership aims to combine Fresh's multifaceted approach to innovation - with strengths in strategy, design, software, robotics, and hardware execution - with Balanced Engineering's advanced engineering and consulting capabilities, especially in the area of safety, which is critical for commercialization.

Founded by industry experts Alex Foessel and Rick Weires, Balanced Engineering has made substantial strides in advanced engineering solutions, contributing to groundbreaking projects in the autonomous vehicle and robotics sectors. The team brings extensive experience in off-road automation with direct product development and commercialization in off-road and transport industries adding over 100 years of combined experience including commercialization in Europe, North America, and Latin America.

"The fusion of Fresh's innovative execution with Balanced Engineering's technical consulting creates a formidable force in the world of autonomous vehicles and robotics," said Jeff Dance, founder and CEO of Fresh Consulting. "We're especially excited about the unique opportunities this partnership brings to Latin America clients."

Alex Foessel, co-founder of Balanced Engineering LLC, emphasized the potential impact of this partnership. "By joining forces with Fresh Consulting, we are well-positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of sophisticated autonomous systems and robotic solutions that bring ROI and automation to our clients. We look forward to offering our combined capabilities to companies operating in Mexico for global markets."

The partnership is set to address common challenges faced by ag companies, including navigating complex technological landscapes, ensuring cybersecurity in autonomous systems, and developing scalable, real-world solutions. Moreover, the collaboration will explore new avenues in automation and robotics, driving the advancements crucial for modernizing production and operational efficiencies across diverse sectors.

About Fresh Consulting

Fresh Consulting is a strategy, design, software, and hardware innovation company that offers end-to-end services with integrated teams. We design and build strategies, brands, products, robotics, systems, and apps to help companies stay fresh. Learn more at freshconsulting.com.

About Balanced Engineering LLC

Balanced Engineering is a premier consulting firm specializing in automation, electrification, and safety for off-road machinery, especially in agriculture and construction. We provide strategy, architecture, and commercial approaches to evolve from selling conventional products to delivering automated, electrified, and robotic solutions ensuring top-tier safety. Learn more at balanced.llc.

